Qantas increases Sydney – Dallas flights from late-June 2020

Qantas Airways from late-June 2020 plans to increase Sydney – Dallas/Ft. Worth service, with the addition of 7th weekly flight, subject to Government Approval. The new flight operates on Tuesdays with Airbus A380, effective 30JUN20.



QF007 SYD1235 – 1300DFW 388 D

QF008 DFW2215 – 0615+2SYD 388 2

QF008 DFW2225 – 0625+2SYD 388 x2

Separately, the airline’s planned Brisbane – Chicago O’Hare 4 weekly service on board Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, is now scheduled to commence on 15APR20, instead of 20APR20.