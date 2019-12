China Eastern 1Q20 Kunming long-haul inventory changes as of 10DEC19

China Eastern in recent days filed inventory changes on its long-haul routes from Kunming, effective from Feb 2020. As of 10DEC19, planned inventory adjustment as follows.



Kunming – Paris CDG eff 15FEB20 Reservation closed, 2 weekly A330-200 (3 weekly in summer 2020 season on/after 29MAR20 also closed)

Kunming – Sydney eff 26FEB20 Reservation only available in full fare J/Y-class. 2 weekly A330-200



Additional changes remain possible.