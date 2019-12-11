China Southern from January 2020 plans to resume Guangzhou – Tokyo Narita route, previously served until October 2015. From 10JAN20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft to operate this route 4 times weekly.
CZ8101 CAN0715 – 1215NRT 738 x246
CZ8102 NRT1345 – 1805CAN 738 x246
China Southern resumes Guangzhou – Tokyo Narita from Jan 2020
