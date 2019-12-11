Finnair extends Salzburg service to year-round in S20

Finnair in recent schedule update converted Helsinki – Salzburg service to year-round operation, as the airline scheduled 2 weekly flights during summer 2020 season. Embraer E190 and Airbus A319 aircraft will operate this route on scheduled basis from 06MAY20, twice weekly.



AY1501 HEL0930 – 1100SZG E90 3

AY1503 HEL1730 – 1900SZG 319 7



AY1502 SZG1145 – 1505HEL E90 3

AY1504 SZG1945 – 2305HEL 319 7



Additional weekly flight operating as scheduled charter from 30MAY20 to 29AUG20, with Airbus A319

AY2099 HEL1650 – 1820SZG 319 6

AY2100 SZG1905 – 2225HEL 319 6