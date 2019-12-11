China Express this month plans to introduce new international service from Chongqing, with flights to Laos. Planned schedule as follows.
Chongqing – Luang Prabang eff 20DEC19 1 weekly A320
G54855 CKG0030 – 0140LPQ 320 5
G54856 LPQ0240 – 0550CKG 320 5
Chongqing – Vientiane eff 22DEC19 2 weekly CRJ900
G52805 CKG0035 – 0220VTE CR9 37
G52806 VTE0320 – 0645CKG CR9 37
China Express adds Laos service from late-Dec 2019
Posted
