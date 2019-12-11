airBaltic expands Vilnius network in S20

airBaltic yesterday (10DEC19) announced service expansion at Vilnius, as the airline plans to base 3rd Airbus A220 aircraft in summer 2020 season. The addition of new aircraft enables the airline to add 5 routes, including 2 service resumption.



Vilnius – Dubrovnik eff 02MAY20 2 weekly

BT487 VNO0650 – 0815DBV 223 6

BT487 VNO0740 – 0905DBV 223 2



BT488 DBV0855 – 1220VNO 223 6

BT488 DBV0945 – 1310VNO 223 2



Vilnius – Gothenburg eff 29MAR20 2 weekly

BT123 VNO1905 – 1950GOT 223 47

BT124 GOT2030 – 2305VNO 223 47



This route was previously served by Air Lituanica in 2014/2015, followed by Wizz Air from March 2017 to January 2019



Vilnius – Hamburg eff 30MAR20 3 weekly, service resumption since May 2010 (3 weekly Fokker 50 in S10, previous flight number was BT255/256)

BT257 VNO1900 – 2000HAM 223 135

BT258 HAM2045 – 2330VNO 223 135

This route was previously served by Air Lituanica in 2015.

Vilnius – Rijeka eff 07MAY20 1 weekly

BT489 VNO0810 – 0930RJK 223 4

BT490 RJK1015 – 1330VNO 223 4

This route was previously served by Small Planet Airlines on regular basis until September 2014, based on OAG schedules.



Vilnius – Zurich eff 31MAR20 2 weekly, service resumption since March 2008 (up to 3 weekly served in 2007/2008, also operated as BT645/646)

BT645 VNO1635 – 1800ZRH 223 26

BT646 ZRH1840 – 2205VNO 223 26



This route was previously served by Germania Flug (now known as Chair Airlines) until January 2017.



Other planned service expansion at Vilnius:

Vilnius – Berlin Tegel eff 29MAR20 Increase from 4 to 6 weekly (Day x6)

Vilnius – Munich eff 29MAR20 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly (Day x26)