Shenzhen Airlines plans Shenzhen – Fukuoka flight from April 2020

Shenzhen Airlines from April 2020 plans to offer new route to Japan, as the airline filed Shenzhen – Fukuoka route. From 11APR20, Boeing 737-900 to be operate this route 4 times weekly.
ZH8071 SZX1115 – 1555FUK 739 26
ZH8071 SZX1205 – 1645FUK 739 14
ZH8072 FUK1725 – 2005SZX 739 6
ZH8072 FUK1745 – 2030SZX 739 124
