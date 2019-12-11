Cebu Pacific from January 2020 plans to expand capacity on Manila – Guangzhou route, where the airline scheduled Airbus A330-300 aircraft. From 12JAN20 to 28MAR20, 3 of 7 weekly flights will be operated by 436-seater A330, instead of Airbus A321.
5J288 MNL1840 – 2145CAN 321 135
5J288 MNL2200 – 0105+1CAN 321 6
5J286 MNL2325 – 0215+1CAN 330 247
5J289 CAN0205 – 0440MNL 321 7
5J287 CAN0330 – 0610MNL 330 135
5J289 CAN2245 – 0120+1MNL 321 135
Cebu Pacific 1Q20 Guangzhou capacity changes
Posted
Cebu Pacific from January 2020 plans to expand capacity on Manila – Guangzhou route, where the airline scheduled Airbus A330-300 aircraft. From 12JAN20 to 28MAR20, 3 of 7 weekly flights will be operated by 436-seater A330, instead of Airbus A321.