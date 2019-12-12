Ural Airlines moves London operational days in S20

Ural Airlines this week filed additional changes to Moscow Domodedovo – London Stansted service, for summer 2020 season. Previously, the airline filed additional 2 weekly flights from 29MAR20, that would see the airline operates 6 weekly flights. Latest adjustment sees the removal on Wednesdays and Saturdays flight, representing operational day changes.



Latest schedule available for reservation as of 11DEC19 as follows.



U6745 DME0900 – 1050STN 320 14

U6745 DME1150 – 1340STN 320 25



U6746 STN1150 – 1730DME 320 14

U6746 STN1440 – 2020DME 320 25