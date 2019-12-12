Sun Country Airlines earlier this week announced service launch to Canada, where it’ll be operating Minneapolis/St. Paul – Vancouver route. From 20MAY20, the airline operates this seasonal route with Boeing 737-800 aircraft, twice weekly.
SY993 MSP0745 – 0924YVR 73H 36
SY994 YVR1020 – 1546MSP 73H 36
Current schedule listed until late-August 2020.
Sun Country schedules Vancouver launch in May 2020
Posted
Sun Country Airlines earlier this week announced service launch to Canada, where it’ll be operating Minneapolis/St. Paul – Vancouver route. From 20MAY20, the airline operates this seasonal route with Boeing 737-800 aircraft, twice weekly.