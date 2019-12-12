Sun Country schedules Vancouver launch in May 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Sun Country Airlines earlier this week announced service launch to Canada, where it’ll be operating Minneapolis/St. Paul – Vancouver route. From 20MAY20, the airline operates this seasonal route with Boeing 737-800 aircraft, twice weekly.

SY993 MSP0745 – 0924YVR 73H 36
SY994 YVR1020 – 1546MSP 73H 36

Current schedule listed until late-August 2020.