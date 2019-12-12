Juneyao Airlines from mid-January 2020 plans to increase capacity on Shanghai Pu Dong – Tokyo Haneda route, as the airline schedules Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, replacing Airbus A321. Currently served 3 times weekly, the 787 will operate from 16JAN20.
HO1385 PVG2135 – 0100+1HND 789 247
HO1386 HND0205 – 0510PVG 789 135
Juneyao Airlines adds Boeing 787 Tokyo Haneda service in 1Q20
