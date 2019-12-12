Sky Airline Peru in Northern summer 2020 season expands its network to Mexico, with the launch of Lima – Cancun route. Effective from 15APR20, Airbus A320 aircraft will operate this route 3 times weekly.
H25553 LIM1000 – 1540CUN 320 357
H25554 CUN1640 – 2155LIM 320 357
Sky Airlines Peru plans Cancun launch in April 2020
