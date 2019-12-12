Sky Airlines Peru plans Cancun launch in April 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Sky Airline Peru in Northern summer 2020 season expands its network to Mexico, with the launch of Lima – Cancun route. Effective from 15APR20, Airbus A320 aircraft will operate this route 3 times weekly.

H25553 LIM1000 – 1540CUN 320 357
H25554 CUN1640 – 2155LIM 320 357

About The Author...

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.