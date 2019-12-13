Air Astana in late-December and early-January 2020 plans to operate service to Finland, with 3 Nur-Sultan – Kittila round trip flights scheduled on charter basis. Airbus A320 to operate the following weekly schedule, from 28DEC19 to 11JAN20.
KC583 TSE1200 – 1255KTT 320 6
KC584 KTT1400 – 2235TSE 320 6
Air Astana schedules Kittila charters in Dec 2019/Jan 2020
