British Airways S20 London Heathrow long-haul changes as of 12DEC19

British Airways today (12DEC19) additional changes to its summer 2020 schedule from London Heathrow, mainly focusing on aircraft assignment for Airbus A350-1000XWB and Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner.



The following changes is based on 12DEC19’s adjustment. Previously reported adjustment is not included in this post.



London Heathrow – Atlanta eff 29MAR20 787-10 replaces 787-9

London Heathrow – Boston eff 29MAR20 BA215/214 mostly operated by 777-200ER (including new 4-class configuration) and 787-8, instead of 777-200ER/787-8/787-9

London Heathrow – Dallas/Ft. Worth eff 01MAY20 787-10 replaces 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Philadelphia eff 29MAR20 Additional aircraft changes

BA067/066 A350-1000XWB replaces previously filed 3-class 777-200ER. This replaces 747-400 (First Class on A350 sold as Business Class)

BA069/068 4-class 777-200ER continues to operate 3 weekly, instead of 1 weekly 787-9 and 2 weekly 777-200ER



London Heathrow – Phoenix eff 29MAR20 747-400 continues to operate during summer season, replacing previously filed 777-300ER

London Heathrow – Seattle BA049/048 747-400 replaced by following aircraft:

29MAR20 – 30JUN20 4-class 777-200ER

01JUL20 – 24OCT20 787-10



London Heathrow – Tokyo Narita eff 01JUL20 A350-1000XWB replaces 787-9 (Except Day 4 from LHR, Day 5 from NRT operated by 3-class 777-200ER. BA previously filed 777-300ER instead of 787-9 from 10JUL20 to 13AUG20)

London Heathrow – Washington Dulles eff 29MAR20 BA293/292 A350-1000XWB replaces 3-class 777-200ER (First Class sold as Business Class)



Configuration of the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is F8J48W35Y165.