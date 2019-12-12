British Airways S20 London Heathrow long-haul changes as of 12DEC19

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

British Airways today (12DEC19) additional changes to its summer 2020 schedule from London Heathrow, mainly focusing on aircraft assignment for Airbus A350-1000XWB and Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner.

The following changes is based on 12DEC19’s adjustment. Previously reported adjustment is not included in this post.

London Heathrow – Atlanta eff 29MAR20 787-10 replaces 787-9
London Heathrow – Boston eff 29MAR20 BA215/214 mostly operated by 777-200ER (including new 4-class configuration) and 787-8, instead of 777-200ER/787-8/787-9
London Heathrow – Dallas/Ft. Worth eff 01MAY20 787-10 replaces 777-200ER
London Heathrow – Philadelphia eff 29MAR20 Additional aircraft changes
BA067/066 A350-1000XWB replaces previously filed 3-class 777-200ER. This replaces 747-400 (First Class on A350 sold as Business Class)
BA069/068 4-class 777-200ER continues to operate 3 weekly, instead of 1 weekly 787-9 and 2 weekly 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Phoenix eff 29MAR20 747-400 continues to operate during summer season, replacing previously filed 777-300ER
London Heathrow – Seattle BA049/048 747-400 replaced by following aircraft:
29MAR20 – 30JUN20 4-class 777-200ER
01JUL20 – 24OCT20 787-10

London Heathrow – Tokyo Narita eff 01JUL20 A350-1000XWB replaces 787-9 (Except Day 4 from LHR, Day 5 from NRT operated by 3-class 777-200ER. BA previously filed 777-300ER instead of 787-9 from 10JUL20 to 13AUG20)
London Heathrow – Washington Dulles eff 29MAR20 BA293/292 A350-1000XWB replaces 3-class 777-200ER (First Class sold as Business Class)

Configuration of the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is F8J48W35Y165.