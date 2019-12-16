Flybondi adds Porto Alegre service from March 2020

Flybondi from March 2020 is launching new route to Brasil, as the airline schedules Buenos Aires El Palomar – Porto Alegre service. Effective from 03MAR20, Boeing 737-800 to operate this route 3 times weekly.
FO5910 EPA1705 – 1840POA 737 246
FO5911 POA1925 – 2110EPA 737 246
