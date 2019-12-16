Flybondi adds Porto Alegre service from March 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Flybondi from March 2020 is launching new route to Brasil, as the airline schedules Buenos Aires El Palomar – Porto Alegre service. Effective from 03MAR20, Boeing 737-800 to operate this route 3 times weekly.

FO5910 EPA1705 – 1840POA 737 246
FO5911 POA1925 – 2110EPA 737 246

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.