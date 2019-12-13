Air Canada / WestJet adds seasonal Calgary – Boston service in S20

Air Canada and WestJet this week both announced planned service launch on Calgary – Boston route, scheduled in summer 2020 season. For Air Canada, the Star Alliance carrier on Tuesday (10DEC19) will operate Airbus A319 aircraft on daily basis, from 22JUN20 to 06SEP20 (YYC departure). WestJet on Thursday (12DEC19) announced the route launch with Boeing 737-700 aircraft, operating from 14MAY20 to 12OCT20.



WS1622 YYC0945 – 1615BOS 73W D

AC581 YYC1615 – 2246BOS 319 D



AC580 BOS0630 – 0932YYC 319 D

WS1623 BOS1700 – 2015YYC 73W D