Ural Airlines adds Boeing 737 MAX 8 Mumbai service in S20

Ural Airlines in the last few days filed additional Boeing 737 MAX 8 route, becoming the airline’s first Boeing 737 variant service available for reservation in summer 2020 season. Planned Moscow Domodedovo – Mumbai service launch on 30MAR20 remains unchanged, however 2 of 4 weekly flights is now displaying 737 MAX operating, replacing Airbus A320neo.



U6757 DME1920 – 0435+1BOM 7M8 25

U6757 DME1920 – 0435+1BOM 32N 14



U6758 BOM0540 – 1005DME 32N 25

U6758 BOM0540 – 1005DME 7M8 36



Configuration of the 737 MAX 8 is C8Y177. Previously reported on Airlineroute, the Russian carrier scheduled Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft on Moscow Zhukovsky – Beijing Daxing route from 29MAR20. This 1 daily flight remains unavailable for reservation.