Uzbekistan Airways adds Boeing 787 London service in S20

Uzbekistan Airways in summer 2020 season plans to introduce Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft on Tashkent – London Heathrow route, replacing Boeing 757. The 787 will operate this route twice weekly from 03APR20 for entire summer season.

HY201 TAS1620 – 2000LHR 789 25
HY202 LHR2135 – 0825+1TAS 789 25

Note the airline uses aircraft code 789 to identify Business Class cabin variation on its Boeing 787-8 fleet.

