Singapore Airlines Barcelona service changes from June 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Singapore Airlines in summer 2020 season is adjusting service to Barcelona, reflected in recent schedule update. From 02JUN20, nonstop Singapore – Barcelona service will increase from 2 to 3 weekly, on board Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft.

SQ388 SIN2335 – 0655+1BCN 359 247
SQ387 BCN1205 – 0700+1SIN 359 135

Simultaneously, SIA’s Singapore – Milan Malpensa – Barcelona service will be revised from 3 to 2 weekly (Overall Singapore – Milan sector unchanged at 7 weekly).