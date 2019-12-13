Singapore Airlines Barcelona service changes from June 2020

Singapore Airlines in summer 2020 season is adjusting service to Barcelona, reflected in recent schedule update. From 02JUN20, nonstop Singapore – Barcelona service will increase from 2 to 3 weekly, on board Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft.



SQ388 SIN2335 – 0655+1BCN 359 247

SQ387 BCN1205 – 0700+1SIN 359 135



Simultaneously, SIA’s Singapore – Milan Malpensa – Barcelona service will be revised from 3 to 2 weekly (Overall Singapore – Milan sector unchanged at 7 weekly).