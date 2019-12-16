Singapore Airlines increases Chennai service from May 2020

Singapore Airlines in recent schedule update filed service increase for Singapore – Chennai service, scheduled from 20MAY20. Overall service will increase from 7 to 13 weekly, while operational aircraft switches from A330-300 to Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft. Additional flight will assume service operated by Scoot, which the latter operates last Chennai flight on 24MAY20 (SIN departure).



SQ528 SIN2025 – 2200MAA 787 D

SQ526 SIN2250 – 0020+1MAA 787 D



SQ527 MAA0130 – 0820SIN 787 x3

SQ529 MAA2315 – 0610+1SIN 787 D