United during the weekend of 13DEC19’s schedule update filed aircraft changes on long-haul routes for winter 2020/21 season, effective 24OCT20. Current adjustment focuses on the addition of Boeing 787 aircraft service from Chicago O’Hare. Planned changes as follows.
Chicago O’Hare – Brussels eff 24OCT20 787-9 replaces 777-200ER
Chicago O’Hare – Frankfurt eff 24OCT20 UA944/945 787-9 replaces 777-200ER
Chicago O’Hare – Munich eff 24OCT20 787-9 continues operating 1 daily, replacing 777-200ER
United W20 Long-Haul service changes as of 13DEC19
