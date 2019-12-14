Virgin Atlantic during the weekend of 14DEC19’s schedule update filed schedule changes for London Heathrow – Mumbai route, previously announced by the airline. From 29MAR20, Heathrow departure will move from morning to evening hours, while Mumbai departure moves from overnight to early-afternoon.
Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operates this route.
VS354 LHR2140 – 1115+1BOM 789 D
VS355 BOM1320 – 1805LHR 789 D
Virgin Atlantic S20 Mumbai schedule changes
