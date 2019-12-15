S7 Airlines plans Berlin Brandenburg service in early-Nov 2020

oneWorld carrier S7 Airlines in preliminary winter 2020/21 schedule update filed Moscow Domodedovo – Berlin Brandenburg service, as the airline intends to serve Berlin’s new airport from 08NOV20, replacing Berlin Tegel. Airbus A320neo to operate this route on daily basis. For the moment reservation is only available in full fare J and Y-class.



S73575 DME1350 – 1450BER 32N D

S73576 BER1545 – 2030DME 32N D



Further changes remain likely in the next few weeks.



