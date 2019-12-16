American Airlines / Royal Air Maroc plans late-Dec 2019 codeshare launch

American Airlines and Royal Air Maroc from late-December 2019 plans to commence reciprocal codeshare partnership, initially covering service between Morocco and the US, as well as selected domestic routes. Planned partnership scheduled to commence on 26DEC19, reservation is expected to open in the next few days.



American Airlines operated by Royal Air Maroc

Casablanca – Boston

Casablanca – Marrakech

Casablanca – Miami

Casablanca – New York JFK

Casablanca – Washington Dulles



Royal Air Maroc operated by American Airlines (codeshare flights only listed in OAG schedules, under AA’s flight information)

New York JFK – Charlotte

New York JFK – Dallas/Ft. Worth

New York JFK – Las Vegas

New York JFK – Los Angeles

New York JFK – Phoenix

New York JFK – Raleigh/Durham

New York JFK – San Francisco