American Airlines / Royal Air Maroc plans late-Dec 2019 codeshare launch

American Airlines and Royal Air Maroc from late-December 2019 plans to commence reciprocal codeshare partnership, initially covering service between Morocco and the US, as well as selected domestic routes. Planned partnership scheduled to commence on 26DEC19, reservation is expected to open in the next few days.
American Airlines operated by Royal Air Maroc
Casablanca – Boston
Casablanca – Marrakech
Casablanca – Miami
Casablanca – New York JFK
Casablanca – Washington Dulles
Royal Air Maroc operated by American Airlines (codeshare flights only listed in OAG schedules, under AA’s flight information)
New York JFK – Charlotte
New York JFK – Dallas/Ft. Worth
New York JFK – Las Vegas
New York JFK – Los Angeles
New York JFK – Phoenix
New York JFK – Raleigh/Durham
New York JFK – San Francisco