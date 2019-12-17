Cambodia Airways adds Chengdu / Shenzhen service in W19

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Cambodia Airways in late-December 2019 and early-January 2020 plans to introduce additional routes to China, including Chengdu and Shenzhen. Planned schedule as follows.

Phnom Penh – Chengdu eff 02JAN20 3 weekly A319
KR913 PNH2330 – 0330+1CTU 319 246
KR914 CTU0430 – 0710PNH 319 357

Phnom Penh – Shenzhen eff 27DEC19 3 weekly A319
KR929 PNH2050 – 0115+1SZX 319 135
KR930 SZX0545 – 0710PNH 319 246

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 March 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.