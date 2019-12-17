Cambodia Airways adds Chengdu / Shenzhen service in W19

Cambodia Airways in late-December 2019 and early-January 2020 plans to introduce additional routes to China, including Chengdu and Shenzhen. Planned schedule as follows.
Phnom Penh – Chengdu eff 02JAN20 3 weekly A319
KR913 PNH2330 – 0330+1CTU 319 246
KR914 CTU0430 – 0710PNH 319 357
Phnom Penh – Shenzhen eff 27DEC19 3 weekly A319
KR929 PNH2050 – 0115+1SZX 319 135
KR930 SZX0545 – 0710PNH 319 246
