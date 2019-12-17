Korean Air later this month plans to add seasonal service on Seoul Incheon – Siem Reap route, where the airline plans 2 weekly flights, with Boeing 737-900ER. This seasonal service will operate from 26DEC19 to 06MAR20.
KE687 ICN1740 – 2150REP 73J 7
KE687 ICN1905 – 2255REP 73J 4
KE688 REP0020 – 0735ICN 73J 5
KE688 REP2330 – 0640+1ICN 73J 7
Korean Air adds seasonal Siem Reap service from late-Dec 2019
Posted
Korean Air later this month plans to add seasonal service on Seoul Incheon – Siem Reap route, where the airline plans 2 weekly flights, with Boeing 737-900ER. This seasonal service will operate from 26DEC19 to 06MAR20.