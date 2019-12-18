Singapore Airlines NW20 Service changes as of 17DEC19

Singapore Airlines in recent weeks gradually filed changes to its Northern winter 2020/21 operation, effective from 25OCT20. Initial changes to date as follows.



Singapore – Amsterdam eff 25OCT20 777-300ER operating once again, replacing A350-900XWB, 1 daily

Singapore – Barcelona eff 28OCT20 3rd weekly nonstop service to be introduced on 02JUN20, is maintained in winter 2020/21 season

Singapore – Denpasar eff 25OCT20 SQ948/949 787-10 replaces A330-300 (Overall 3 daily 787 and 1 daily A330)

Singapore – Hong Kong eff 25OCT20 Operational aircraft changes

SQ866/865 A330-300 replaces 777-300ER

SQ868/857 A330-300 replaces 777-300



Singapore – Los Angeles eff 25OCT20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly, 161-seater A350-900XWB operating

Singapore – San Francisco eff 25OCT20 SQ034/033 253-seater A350-900XWB replaces 161-seater (Overall 10 weekly 253-seater A350)

Singapore – Seattle eff 25OCT20 5th weekly service (Day 1) to be introduced from the week of 29MAR20, is maintained in winter 2020/21 season

Previously reported changes:

Singapore – Bandar Seri Begawan eff 25OCT20 3 of 5 weekly operated by Silk Air 737-800, replacing A320

Singapore – Brussels eff 25OCT20 Service resumption since April 2003, 4 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Tokyo Haneda eff 25OCT20 SQ634/635 and SQ636/631 operated by A350-900XWB, replacing 777-300ER (Overall 4 daily A350)

Singapore – Tokyo Narita eff 25OCT20 SQ638/637 777-300ER replaces A380 (Overall 2 daily 777)