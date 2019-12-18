Oman Air in recent inventory update filed changes to Muscat – Athens route, as the airline closed reservations for flights on/after 02FEB20. The airline currently operates this route 3 times weekly, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft.
WY193 MCT1445 – 1900ATH 738 247
WY194 ATH2320 – 0630+1MCT 738 247
Oman Air closes Athens reservation from Feb 2020
