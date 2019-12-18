El Al W20 Tokyo aircraft changes as of 17DEC19

El Al Israel Airlines in recent schedule update extended listing into winter 2020/21 season, on/after 25OCT20. For winter 2020/21 season, the airline’s Tel Aviv – Tokyo Narita route will be operated by Boeing 787-8 aircraft, instead of -9 in summer season, 3 times weekly.



Subject to Government Approval, this route is set to commence on 11MAR20. Following schedule is effective 26OCT20.



LY091 TLV1945 – 1400+1NRT 788 136

LY092 NRT1615 – 2200TLV 788 247