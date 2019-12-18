Aeroflot in this week’s schedule update filed aircraft changes for Moscow Sheremetyevo – London Heathrow route, as the airline schedules Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft on this route. From 01JUN20, SU2578/2579 will be operated by A350, replacing A330-300.
SU2578 SVO1000 – 1205LHR 359 D
SU2579 LHR1325 – 1910SVO 359 D
Aeroflot schedules A350 London service from June 2020
