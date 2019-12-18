Juneyao Airlines further expands Singapore service in 1Q20

By Jim Liu

Juneyao Airlines in the first quarter of 2020 plans further service expansion on Shanghai Pu Dong – Singapore route. Previously reported, existing 1 daily HO1605/1606 service will be operated by Boeing 787-9 from 18JAN20 to 09FEB20, instead of A320. Latest addition sees 2nd daily flight being offered from 17JAN20 to 09FEB20 (PVG departure), on board A320 aircraft.

HO1605 PVG1510 – 2105SIN 789 D
HO1397 PVG2015 – 0215+1SIN 320 D

HO1398 SIN0315 – 0815PVG 320 D
HO1606 SIN2220 – 0325+1PVG 789 D