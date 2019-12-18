Royal Air Maroc expands IBERIA codeshare in mid-Dec 2019

Royal Air Maroc from mid-December 2019 expands codeshare partnership with Iberia, covering the latter’s domestic routes. Approximately from 19DEC19 (or earlier), planned new codeshare routes include the following.
Royal Air Maroc operated by IBERIA
Madrid – A Coruna
Madrid – Asturias
Madrid – Bilbao
Madrid – Ibiza
Madrid – Marrakech
Madrid – Santa Cruz de la Palma
Madrid – Santander
Madrid – Santiago de Compostela
Madrid – Vigo
