United adds San Francisco – Dublin service from June 2020

United yesterday (18DEC19) announced new seasonal European route from San Francisco, as the airline plans San Francisco – Dublin nonstop service. Subject to Government Approval, Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft to operate this route on daily basis, from 05JUN20.
UA852 SFO1555 – 0945+1DUB 788 x14
UA852 SFO1600 – 0950+1DUB 788 1
UA852 SFO1610 – 1000+1DUB 788 4
UA853 DUB1145 – 1415SFO 788 24
UA853 DUB1150 – 1420SFO 788 x24
