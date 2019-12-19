Biman Bangladesh Airlines this week filed service changes for London Heathrow, starting July 2020. From 08JUL20, 1 of 4 weekly Dhaka – London Heathrow – Sylhet – Dhaka routing will become Sylhet – London Heathrow – Sylhet – Dhaka route, as BG001 will not originate from Dhaka on Wednesdays.
Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft operates London service.
BG001 ZYL1000 – 1555LHR 789 3
BG202 LHR1820 – 0940+1ZYL1020+1 – 1100+1DAC 789 3
Biman Bangladesh Airlines S20 London routing changes as of 18DEC19
