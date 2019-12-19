Malaysia Airlines increases Kuala Lumpur – Beijing service in S20

Malaysia Airlines in summer 2020 season plans to increase Kuala Lumpur – Beijing Daxing route, as the airline schedules 12 weekly flights from 31MAR20, instead of 10 weekly. Previously reported, the oneWorld carrier is set to move Beijing operation from Capital to Daxing from 01JAN20, while overall frequency increases from 7 to 10 weekly.



A330-300 aircraft operates this route.



MH318 KUL0040 – 0700PKX 333 D

MH364 KUL1430 – 2050PKX 333 x14



MH319 PKX0930 – 1600KUL 333 D

MH365 PKX2155 – 0425+1KUL 333 x14

