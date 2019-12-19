Virgin Atlantic during the month of October 2020 schedules 2 round-trip London Gatwick – Las Vegas service, scheduled on 04OCT20 and 07OCT20. Airbus A330-200 aircraft will operate these flights.
VS043 LGW1230 – 1520LAS 332
VS044 LAS1740 – 1135+1LGW 332
Virgin Atlantic adds London Gatwick – Las Vegas flights in Oct 2020
Posted
Virgin Atlantic during the month of October 2020 schedules 2 round-trip London Gatwick – Las Vegas service, scheduled on 04OCT20 and 07OCT20. Airbus A330-200 aircraft will operate these flights.