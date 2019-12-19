Iberia adds seasonal Fez service in 3Q19

By Jim Liu

Iberia in summer 2020 season plans to introduce new seasonal route to Morocco, as the airline opened Madrid – Fez reservations last week. Operated by a mix of Airbus A319/320/321 aircraft, the oneWorld carrier will operate this route 4 times weekly, from 24JUL20 to 30AUG20.

IB3348 MAD1030 – 1120FEZ 32S x146
IB3349 FEZ1200 – 1445MAD 32S x146