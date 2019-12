Ural Airlines adds Rostov – Prague service from Feb 2020

Ural Airlines from February 2020 plans to add new service to The Czech Republic, with the offering of Rostov-on-Don – Prague route. The airline plans to operate Airbus A320 aircraft on this route on weekly basis, effective 21FEB20.



U6711 ROV1505 – 1650PRG 320 5

U6712 PRG0805 – 1335ROV 320 5

Selected dates in March 2020 will see A319 operating.