South African Airways in this week’s schedule update extended Johannesburg – Hong Kong service suspensions. Previously scheduled until 16JAN20 (JNB departure), planned service suspension is now extended until 31JAN20.
SA286 JNB1650 – 1150+1HKG 343 x357
SA287 HKG2350 – 0710+1JNB 343 x146
South African Airways extends Hong Kong suspension to late-Jan 2020
