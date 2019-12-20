Qantas 1Q20 Sydney – Hong Kong aircraft changes

Qantas in recent schedule update filed aircraft changes for Sydney – Hong Kong route in the first quarter of 2020, which sees QF127/128 Airbus A380 being replaced by Airbus A330, Boeing 747-400 and 787-9 during selected period. From Sydney, the 747-400 and A330 will operate from 13FEB20 to 01MAR20, and while the 787-9 operates from 02MAR20 to 28MAR20.



The A380 was previously scheduled until 28MAR20. Operational schedule for the week of 13FEB20 – 19FEB20 as follows.



QF127 SYD0935 – 1550HKG EQV D

QF117 SYD2225 – 0500+1HKG 330 D



QF128 HKG1820 – 0640+1SYD EQV D

QF118 HKG2210 – 1035+1SYD 330 D



QF117/118 is operated by a mix of A330-200/-300.