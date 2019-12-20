Air New Zealand / Cathay Pacific 1Q20 Auckland – Hong Kong service changes

Air New Zealand and Cathay Pacific in the first quarter of 2020 is adjusting Auckland – Hong Kong service, as majority of the 1st quarter sees Air New Zealand service operated by Cathay Pacific aircraft.



NZ081/080 Boeing 777-200ER service will become NZ1081/1080 as Cathay Pacific A350-900XWB aircraft operating this route from 06JAN20 to 19JAN20 (daily), and 777-300ER from 02FEB20 to 28MAR20 (daily; Day x24 from AKL and Day x13 from HKG 03MAR20 – 28MAR20).



Following schedule effective 06JAN20 – 19JAN20.



NZ1081/CX2190 AKL1145 – 1800HKG 359 D

NZ1080/CX2191 HKG1825 – 1025+1AKL 359 D