Etihad Airways in summer 2020 season plans operational aircraft changes for Abu Dhabi – Kuala Lumpur route, as the airline schedules Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft. The -10 will operate daily from 29MAR20, replacing -9.
EY418 AUH2305 – 1020+1KUL 781 D
EY411 KUL1945 – 2250AUH 781 D
Etihad S20 Kuala Lumpur aircraft changes
Posted
Etihad Airways in summer 2020 season plans operational aircraft changes for Abu Dhabi – Kuala Lumpur route, as the airline schedules Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft. The -10 will operate daily from 29MAR20, replacing -9.