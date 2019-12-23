Nouvelair Tunisie files preliminary Manchester schedule in S20

Nouvelair Tunisie during the week of 22DEC19’s OAG schedules update filed preliminary schedule for Enfidha – Manchester service, as the airline intends to serve this route on regular basis. In addition to OAG, the airline’s website also listed planned operational schedule, although reservation is not available.



This route will initially begin as 1 weekly flight from 03MAY20, increasing to 3 weekly from 20MAY20, and revises to 2 weekly from 26SEP20.



BJ860 NBE0630 – 0955MAN 320 7

BJ860 NBE1445 – 1810MAN 320 5

BJ860 NBE1500 – 1825MAN 320 3

BJ861 MAN1055 – 1400NBE 320 7

BJ861 MAN1910 – 2215NBE 320 5

BJ861 MAN1925 – 2230NBE 320 3



Day 3 operates from 20MAY20, Day 5 operates from 22MAY20 to 25SEP20.