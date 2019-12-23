Sichuan Airlines from mid-January 2020 plans to launch service to Hokkaido, which sees the addition of 1 weekly Chengdu – Sapporo New Chitose flight. Airbus A330 to operate this route from 17JAN20 to 27MAR20.
3U8791 CTU1045 – 1625CTS 330 5
3U8792 CTS1810 – 2345CTU 330 5
Sichuan Airlines adds Chengdu – Sapporo service from mid-Jan 2020
