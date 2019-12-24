Air India adds Boeing 747 domestic sectors in late-Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Air India in late-December 2019 added extra Boeing 747-400 service on domestic routes, including flights to Bangalore and Chennai. Planned operation as follows.

Delhi – Bangalore 20DEC19 / 27DEC19
AI174 DEL1720 – 2000BLR 744
AI173 BLR2120 – 2355DEL 744

Delhi – Chennai 16DEC19 / 23DEC19 / 30DEC19
AI042 DEL1710 – 1945MAA 744
AI043 MAA2115 – 2355DEL 744

