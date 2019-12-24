Donghai Airlines last week added new route to Macau, which saw the inaugural of Nantong – Macau route. First flight operated on 19DEC19, followed by 3 weekly flights from 19DEC19.
DZ6327 NTG1340 – 1615MFM 738 4
DZ6327 NTG1455 – 1730MFM 738 27
DZ6328 MFM1715 – 2005NTG 738 4
DZ6328 MFM1855 – 2145NTG 738 27
Donghai Airlines adds Nantong – Macau from late-Dec 2019
Posted
Donghai Airlines last week added new route to Macau, which saw the inaugural of Nantong – Macau route. First flight operated on 19DEC19, followed by 3 weekly flights from 19DEC19.