Singapore Airlines S20 Boeing 777-200ER operations as of 23DEC19

Singapore Airlines in last week’s schedule update further adjusted planned Boeing 777-200ER operation, for summer 2020 season. The Star Alliance carrier is now filing 1 daily flight on Singapore – Kuala Lumpur route from 29MAR20 to 31MAY20, reservation opened since last week followed by the modification.



Previously it only filed weekends SQ104/105 service during the same period. Planned 777-200ER operation remains subject to change.



SQ104 SIN0830 – 0930KUL 772 67

SQ108 SIN0915 – 1020KUL 772 x67



SQ105 KUL1025 – 1135SIN 772 67

SQ109 KUL1110 – 1220SIN 772 x67