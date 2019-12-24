EVA Air Seattle / Vancouver service changes from May 2020

EVA Air in this week’s schedule update filed service changes for Seattle and Vancouver, effective from May 2020. Planned changes as follow.



Taipei Taoyuan – Seattle eff 19MAY20 Operation changes

BR026/025 787-9 replaces 777-300ER (7 weekly)

BR004/003 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly (Overall service to Seattle increases from 10 to 12 weekly)

BR004 TPE1950 – 1540SEA 77W x16

BR026 TPE2340 – 1935SEA 789 D



BR003 SEA0120 – 0440+1TPE 77W x27

BR025 SEA0150 – 0510+1TPE 789 D



Taipei Taoyuan – Vancouver eff 19MAY20 777-300ER once again operates this route, replacing 787-9 (The 787 is scheduled to operate from 17FEB20 to 18MAY20)

BR010 TPE2355 – 1940YVR 77W D

BR009 YVR0200 – 0510+1TPE 77W D