Virgin Atlantic S20 Delhi operation changes as of 23DEC19

Virgin Atlantic in recent schedule update adjusted operational schedule for London Heathrow – Delhi route, for summer 2020 season. Planned 2nd daily service from 29MAR20 unchanged, however VS300/301 sees operational schedule moving forward by nearly 2 hours.



The new VS302/303 service also sees frequency variation initially, operating 6 weekly instead of 7, from 29MAR20 to 10APR20. Planned 787-9 replacing A330 from 15MAY20 remains unchanged.



VS302 LHR0925 – 2230DEL 333 D

VS300 LHR2005 – 0910+1DEL 789 D



VS303 DEL0205 – 0705LHR 333 D

VS301 DEL1130 – 1630LHR 789 D



VS302/303 operates Day x5 from LHR, Day x6 from DEL from 29MAR20 to 10APR20.