Lauda / Malta Air expands Vienna – Malta flights in S20

Laudamotion in recent schedule update adjusted planned Vienna – Malta service, scheduled to commence in summer 2020 season. Overall service under Laudamotion’s OE-coded flight numbers will expand from 3 to 6 weekly, while Malta Air’s AL-coded flight number operates once a week.



As a result of this adjustment, Malta Air operation (including aircraft) will commence on 29MAR20, while Laudamotion operation commences on 30MAR20 (instead of 29MAR20), with Ryanair aircraft.



OE212 VIE0635 – 0845MLA 738 x137

OE212 VIE0645 – 0855MLA 738 1

AL212 VIE1325 – 1550MLA 738 7

OE212 VIE1710 – 1920MLA 738 3



OE213 MLA0920 – 1125VIE 738 x37

AL213 MLA1615 – 1835VIE 738 7

OE213 MLA1950 – 2155VIE 738 3